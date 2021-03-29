Public Health Updates Its COVID Numbers (March 29), Highlights Importance of Protecting Workers

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed seven new deaths and 378 new cases of COVID-19. The lower number of deaths and cases may reflect reporting delays over the weekend and holiday. To date, Public Health identified 1,218,583 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 23,084 deaths.

There are 655 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,076,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. The daily test positivity rate for today, March 29, is 1.4%.

Of the seven new deaths reported today, March 29, four people who passed away were over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29.

“For everyone grieving a loved one who passed away from COVID-19, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “As we celebrate today the legacy of César Chavez and his commitment to social justice and the labor movement, let us honor all of the County’s workforce, particularly our essential workers, by protecting them from COVID-19. Every time the virus is passed from one person to another, community transmission increases along with the possibility of proliferation of variants. Poor health outcomes and death from COVID-19 are disproportionately experienced by Black and Brown workers and residents. All requirements and protocols in the Health Officer Order must be followed to interrupt potential transmission. Let today serve as reminder how critical it is for employers to support their workers by following all safety measures, providing maximum protections, and allowing for eligible workers to get vaccinated.”

The City of Glendale reports 19,469 cases, the City of La Cañada Flintridge reports 736 cases, Sunland reports 2,244 cases, Tujunga reports 2,859 cases and in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest reports 33 cases and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 1,072 cases.

With significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at worksites, businesses are required to adhere to workplace protocols that require infection control, occupancy limits, distancing, masking and appropriate PPE that protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible. Businesses must ensure there are no crowded spaces or places, report outbreaks of three or more cases, and allow employees to work from home as much as possible, and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. Businesses must complete and post their safety protocols and maximize opportunities for customers or visitors to make use of services that minimize contact, such as contactless payment systems, curbside pickup and online purchases.

Businesses that are not adhering to safety protocols to protect workers and customers increase the risk for COVID-19 spread. Non-compliance and dangerous conditions at businesses and worksites can be reported to Public Health by phone at (888) 700-9995 or online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. These tips can be submitted anonymously. Public Health investigates complaints and may issue citations for violations, and repeat violations may result in business closure.

For information about who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in LA County, how people can make an appointment when it is their turn, what verifications are needed at vaccination appointments, and much more, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions people can take to protect themselves, their family and their community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.