CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, March 27 in person in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Glendale Speed Safety Program

The Public Works Dept. of Glendale would like to provide an update to the new Speed Safety Program, a proactive initiative aimed at improving traffic safety and reducing speeding in key areas throughout the city. This program reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to promoting safer streets for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, fostering an environment where all modes of transportation can coexist safely.

The Glendale Speed Safety Program Draft Use Policy and Draft Impact Report were posted on March 12. They are available for public review and comment. The Use Policy is designed to promote transparency and trust in automated enforcement and includes guidelines for operation, data handling, privacy protection, violation notifications, contesting violations, data retention, public access and third-party data regulation. Additionally, the Impact Report assesses civil liberties, civil rights, recommended system locations, stakeholder collaboration, and fiscal costs.

For more information, provide feedback and to take the survey, visit: GlendaleSpeedSafety.com

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

Arbor Day Celebration Planned

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., is hosting its annual observance of Arbor Day. The community is invited for the 74th Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.(program starts at 10:30 a.m.) This community-wide effort can be supported by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.