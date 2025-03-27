Crime blotter

March 21

4900 block of Gould Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a witness reported seeing an unknown person described as a male Armenian in his 40s about 6’ tall and weighing about 200 lbs. who at the time was wearing a white jacket with red vertical stripes down the sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes. The man had the driver’s side door to the witness’ boss’ vehicle propped open. His upper body was inside the cabin of the vehicle and he was sifting thorough items. The witness called out to the man, who emerged from the vehicle, cupped his left hand over his left hip near his waistband and walked toward the witness. Based on the suspect’s movements the witness believed he had a weapon. The witness “exercised extreme caution” and the suspect did not confront him. The suspect left the area and got into a blue Toyota SUV that was parked nearby and drove away. It was later discovered a wallet had been stolen from the vehicle.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m.

March 15

3000 block of Paraiso Way in La Crescenta, a resident reported that her credit card had bene stolen when she received a call from her credit union stating that her card had been activated. The suspect used another victim’s (Victim No. 1) social security number, date of birth and credit card number to activate Victim No. 2’s card between March 15 and March 25.

4900 block of Briggs Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident reported that he heard the sound of what he believed to be the prying of the Plexiglass to his back door. He called out and then heard the sound of footsteps running away from the back door. The resident checked the back door and did not see anyone at the time. The resident assumed it was wildlife. Then later in the day he noticed his backdoor Plexiglass had been pried open.

The attempted burglary occurred at 1 a.m.

March 14

2300 block of Jayma Lane in La Crescenta, a resident discovered that a check from his bank account that he did not write had been cashed. He reported it to his bank. The incident was reported at 12:01 a.m.