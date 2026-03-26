Update on PDC/GCC/USC Project

By Mary O’KEEFE

This week CVW spoke with Felipe Osorno, chief Post-Acute Care Office and chief of staff for Keck Medicine of University of Southern California concerning the plans for the Professional Development Center (PDC).

In an article last week, CVW covered the concerns from neighbors about the plans to remodel the PDC building and the new construction of the site of the former Citibank, both in the 2300 block of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

The issues presented by a group of residents from Sparr Heights, as well as numerous community members, appear to surround the communication between the public and GCC. During a Montrose Shopping Park Association meeting the proposal for the construction project and the collaboration with GCC and the University of Southern California was presented by GCC Superintendent Dr. Ryan Cornner. The proposal would first bring the physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT) programs that are currently at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital to the PDC building and then to the new building where Citibank is currently located. This would be an educational program for students interested in PT and OT, and a practical program serving patients who require these services.

The concerns reflect several aspects of the proposal, including construction schedules, and how they will affect residents who live near the parking lot of the location; however, last week’s article also shared concerns about the plan for those who work at PDC and in the USC-VHH PT and OT programs.

“No one at Verdugo Hills [Hospital] has been given notice that they’re terminated,” Osorno said. “We shared with our staff that the program is going to be moving and that we’re changing the model of employment to be under the [California State] University’s PT and OT divisions.”

He added they are working through the process of transition but no one has received a termination notice and, in fact, the University of Southern California would like to keep as many of “our therapists as possible because they have a deep connection with the community.”

However, the therapists will have to apply for the new positions and go through the interview process because the positions currently held will not be the same positions.

The timeline for the move and the opening of the PDC location for PT and OT is summer [of 2026], he added.

“The reason we’re moving the program out of the hospital is we need the space to expand our Emergency Department that is often crowded,” Osorno added. “This will benefit the community tremendously.”

At present the PT and OT programs at USC-VHH are located near the Emergency Department and patients have to travel through the ED to get to their therapy.

One of the main issues, as stated earlier, is the lack of communication felt by residents, businesses and community members.

“We are setting up a town hall [meeting] that is going to be in the [second half] of April,” he said. “The date has to be finalized yet.”

The meeting will answer questions and concerns from the community. Representatives from USC-VHH, GCC and USC are expected to be at the meeting to answer questions.

CVW will continue to follow the story and share meeting dates as they become available.