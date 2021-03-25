LCF Mayor Davitt Recognizes March 24 as Education and Sharing Day

Each year the President and Congress of the United States recognize Education and Sharing Day USA on the birthday of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, “of blessed memory.” This practice dates back to President Jimmy Carter in 1978, and has become a yearly event. The Rebbe’s birthday is celebrated on the 11th day of the Hebrew month “Nissan,” which on the solar calendar falls this year on the 24th of March.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe (or as he is more widely known, simply as “The Rebbe”) would constantly address Presidents, lawmakers and cabinet members about their obligation to educate children to be ethical and just citizens. While the day-to-day learning of students primarily revolves around the specific studies they need in order to “make a living,” such as mathematics, language arts and history, The Rebbe would stress the importance and urgency of educating students to be ethical, and ensure that schools are focused primarily on building character and preparing the students to be good contributors to society on a human level.

On the occasion of the first Education Day USA in 1978, The Rebbe gave a public address:

“Education, in general, should not be limited to the acquisition of knowledge and preparation for a career or, in common parlance, ‘to make a better living.’ We must think in terms of a ‘better living’ not only for the individual, but also for the society as a whole. The educational system must, therefore, pay more attention, indeed the main attention, to the building of character with emphasis on moral and ethical values. (Need one be reminded of what happened in our lifetime in a country that ranked among the foremost in science, technology, philosophy, etc.?)

“Education must put greater emphasis on the promotion of fundamental human rights and obligations of justice and morality, which are the basis of any human society, if it is to be truly human and not turn into a jungle.”

Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum and Chabad of the Crescenta Valley, an institution established by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, contacted La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Michael Davitt about proclaiming March 24, 2021 as Education and Sharing Day LCF to serve as a reminder of the importance of educating students for the betterment of society. Mayor Davitt decided to establish March 24 as Education and Sharing Day LCF.

Let us take this message to heart and reaffirm our commitment to educating a new generation of upstanding, moral and ethical contributors to our society.

Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum

Chabad of the Crescenta Valley