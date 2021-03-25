CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda will include a discussion about several housing issues poised to significantly affect the Crescenta Valley including the Housing Element update.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Egg My Home

The deadline is approaching to sign up with the Montrose-Verdugo City Easter “Egg My Home” orders! The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Glendale Police Officer’s Association to deliver donation orders of Easter eggs to families with small children who experienced hardship this past year. A donation order can be made via the order link, just note “donation” in the notes section. https://www.montrosechamber.org/easter/.

The deadline for orders is March 26.

CVTC Streets & Transportation Committee

The next virtual meeting of the CV Town Council Streets & Transportation Committee is on Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. On the agenda is an update on local projects and reports by County DPW liaison Jonathan Gonzalez, a review of an open streets grant application, soundwall funding and more. See the CV Weekly News section (www.cvweekly.com/NEWS) for a complete agenda including meeting ID and password information.

LASD to Reinstate Parking Enforcement

Beginning April 1, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept., Parking Enforcement Detail will again enforce all parking violations and reinstate the issuance of street sweeping citations and expired registration citations, as well as towing vehicles that have been warned via a Red Tag, or any other vehicle in violation of the parking laws of the State of California as well as the County of Los Angeles.

To avoid receiving a parking citation or having a vehicle towed, car owners are urged to be mindful of this change.

Resumed enforcement will include:

Street sweeping:All streets with posted signs for street sweeping will be enforced, per 15.20.07(2) LACVC

Expired registration:Vehicles with expired registration will be cited for 4000(a)(1)CVC; registrations expired in excess of six months, in violation of 4000(a)(1) CVC, will be towed, per 22651 (o)(1)(A) CVC

Indigent Payment Plan: Anyone in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements through the following: Phone (866) 561-9744, online www.lasheriffparking.com or mail Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept., P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.

Red tag warnings:Red tag warnings will be issued to vehicles parked within the public right-of-way not displaying signs of movement, such as excessive dirt, spider webs, and debris underneath and around the tires, flat tires, missing parts, and vandalism.

If a vehicle has not been moved after 72 hours notice has been given, a citation for Abandonment Prohibited – 22523(a)(b) CVC will be issued and the vehicle will be towed immediately, per 22651(k) CVC.

Community Conversation

Business owners and residents in La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Montrose and Kagel Canyon are invited to join Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Crescenta Valley Station Captain Todd Deeds for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns.

This “community conversation” will take place on Tuesday, April 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To register online and join this meeting, visit https://bit.ly/38LUJqd, access code 146 244 1802. To listen only, call (213) 306-3065.

Pre-submit questions to SIBEPT@lasd.org (indicate for Crescenta Valley Station session on 04-06-2021 and note area of residence or business).