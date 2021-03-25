GPD Reports

A Stolen Truck, Identity Theft and Methamphetamine

On March 21, a patrol officer was driving on the 1100 block of East Colorado Street just before 2 a.m., when s/he observed two males exit a rental moving truck that was parked to the front of a motel then walk into the motel.

Upon conducting a records check of the rental truck, the officer discovered that it had recently been reported as a stolen vehicle. Through further investigation officers were able to determine that a motel room at the location was associated with the stolen truck and that it was registered to 56-year-old Joseph Hoeck (transient) who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers knocked on the door to the motel room and made contact with Hoeck along with 40-year-old Renee Walker (transient) and another male in the room. Hoeck was found to have a baggie of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe on his person. A female, identified as 55-year-old Monica Streelman, was contacted outside of the motel room and told officers she was Hoeck’s girlfriend. Officers discovered that Streelman also had a warrant out for her arrest.

A search of the motel room produced a notebook that contained the personal identifying information of over 10 different individuals along with five access cards belonging to other people, methamphetamine and multiple methamphetamine pipes. At the conclusion of the officer’s investigation, Streelman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and her outstanding warrant; Hoeck was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and his outstanding warrant; Walker was arrested for identity theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail schedule, all three individuals were released from custody with a notice to appear in court for their respective charges and warrants.

______________________________________________________________

Male in Possession of Unregistered Loaded Firearm Booked and Released due to “Zero-Dollar” Bail Schedule

On March 20 just after 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business on the 1300 block of South Glendale Avenue regarding a male sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot with a handgun visible on the passenger seat.

Officers located the vehicle parked in the lot with a male, later identified as 29-year-old Anthony Beasley (transient), seated in the driver’s seat. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell the strong odor of marijuana and see a handgun with two magazines next to it, in plain view, on the front passenger seat. Beasley was cooperative with officers and was detained without incident. The handgun was recovered and found to be loaded; both of the magazines were also found to be loaded. A box of ammunition and a holster were recovered from the vehicle as well. A records check of the firearm revealed it was unregistered.

Beasley was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public. Due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail schedule, Beasley was released two hours later with a notice to appear in court for the violation.

______________________________________________________________

Pair Found in Vacant Home Arrested for Vehicle Theft

On March 13 just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a residence on the 300 block of Burchett Street regarding a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised the residence was currently vacant and that a vehicle not known to the location pulled into the driveway. After this, a male and female, not known to be associated with the residence, exited the vehicle, walked to a window on the side of the house and appeared to be attempting to break into the residence.

Officers conducted a records check of the suspicious vehicle in the driveway and discovered it had been reported as a stolen vehicle out of the City of Los Angeles. Additional officers arrived on scene and announcements were made over a patrol vehicle’s PA system for whoever was inside of the residence to come out. After several announcements, a female, identified as 20-year-old Briana Garcia (transient), and a male, identified as 34-year-old Fernando Roman (transient), exited the residence from the front door. Neither of the subjects offered an explanation as to why they were inside of a vacant residence nor were they able to provide any evidence that they had legal standing to be inside of the vacant residence.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Garcia was in possession of keys to the stolen vehicle in the driveway. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a methamphetamine pipe. Roman and Garcia were subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft; Roman was also arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail schedule, Roman and Garcia were released from custody in hours with a notice to appear in court for their violations.