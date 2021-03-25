Crime Blotter

March 18

1900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a vehicle owner reported he had parked his car in the parking lot of the business, locked it and walked into the facility. When he returned he found his vehicle’s front passenger window had been shattered and several items, including a laptop computer, had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

The theft occurred between 5:50 p.m. and 7 p.m.

1900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a vehicle owner reported he had parked his car in the parking lot of the business, locked it and walked into the facility. He later discovered the rear passenger window of his car had been shattered and several items were stolen including his wallet. The investigation is ongoing.

The theft occurred between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

1200 block of Lanterman Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that two of her vehicles were broken into. Video surveillance revealed a male walking up the driveway of the house. He appeared to have an electronic device in his hand and pointed it at the resident’s BMW vehicle; it then made a noise and unlocked. The man opened the driver’s door and rummaged through the interior. He then pointed an electronic device at the owner’s Toyota vehicle and it also unlocked. He opened the door and went through the interior. He left the Toyota, returned to the BMW, opened the trunk and took out a baseball bat. He left the area carrying the bat.

The theft occurred at 2:10 a.m.

March 9

4400 block of Cornishon Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, the location was vandalized and a chain link fence damaged and graffiti painted on several surfaces.

The vandalism occurred between March 9 and March 16.