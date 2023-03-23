CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

GCC Annual Job Fair Open to Students and Public

Glendale Community College’s Annual Job Fair will be held today, Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaza Vaquero. A career panel will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center. More than 50 employers from industries ranging from tech to entertainment will be sharing information about their companies and recruiting new employees. Students, alumni and community members are invited to “dress to impress” and to bring their resume.

Free parking will be available in GCC Lots B and C. For additional information visit glendale.edu/jobfair or contact Career Services at careerservices@glendale.edu.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp of the 210 Freeway is Saturday, March 25. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 7:30 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

Go Birding at the Rosemont Preserve

The community is invited to tour the Rosemont Preserve with Jodhan Fine on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Visitors will learn about the birds that are seen and heard during the walk. Fine is an Occidental College student and a member of the Moore Laboratory of Zoology. He has a keen interest in birds and has published research papers on unusual bird sightings. Bring binoculars and consider downloading the free Merlin bird app in advance by accessing https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/download/. Be sure to download Merlin’s “US: West Coast” bird information.

This tour will be limited to 15 people; those who would like to attend can RSVP to rosemontfriends@gmail.com.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages. Sorry, no pets please.

CVTC Special Meeting Focusing on Clearance Notices

On Thursday, April 4 the CV Town Council is hosting a meeting to address the numerous brush clearance notices received by local residents. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Space is limited; RSVP to kerri@thecvcouncil.com.