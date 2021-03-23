Portantino, Barger Co-Host COVID-19 Town Hall

By on No Comment

Senator Anthony Portantino will co-host a town hall with Supervisor Kathryn Barger on March 24 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook livestream. The event will focus on the following issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccines, pediatric health and tenant relief.

Health Panel: Pia S. Pannaraj, MD, MPH
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California
Infectious Disease Specialist, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Patricia Marquez Sung, MPH, CIC
Manager of Infection Prevention and Control, USC Verdugo Hills

Tenant Relief: Linda Jenkins
Acting Director, Community and Economic Development Division
Los Angeles County Development Authority

Dana Pratt
Chief, Housing & Tenant Protections
Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs

To RSVP and join the town hall,  visit the website: https://sd25.senate.ca.gov/covid-19-townhall-vaccine-and-housingtenant-relief.

Portantino, Barger Co-Host COVID-19 Town Hall added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →