Portantino, Barger Co-Host COVID-19 Town Hall

Senator Anthony Portantino will co-host a town hall with Supervisor Kathryn Barger on March 24 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook livestream. The event will focus on the following issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccines, pediatric health and tenant relief.
Health Panel: Pia S. Pannaraj, MD, MPH
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California
Infectious Disease Specialist, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Patricia Marquez Sung, MPH, CIC
Manager of Infection Prevention and Control, USC Verdugo Hills
Tenant Relief: Linda Jenkins
Acting Director, Community and Economic Development Division
Los Angeles County Development Authority
Dana Pratt
Chief, Housing & Tenant Protections
Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs
To RSVP and join the town hall, visit the website: https://sd25.senate.ca.gov/covid-19-townhall-vaccine-and-housingtenant-relief.