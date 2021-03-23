Portantino, Barger Co-Host COVID-19 Town Hall

Senator Anthony Portantino will co-host a town hall with Supervisor Kathryn Barger on March 24 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook livestream. The event will focus on the following issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccines, pediatric health and tenant relief.

Health Panel: Pia S. Pannaraj, MD, MPH

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California

Infectious Disease Specialist, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Patricia Marquez Sung, MPH, CIC

Manager of Infection Prevention and Control, USC Verdugo Hills

Tenant Relief: Linda Jenkins

Acting Director, Community and Economic Development Division

Los Angeles County Development Authority

Dana Pratt

Chief, Housing & Tenant Protections

Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs

To RSVP and join the town hall, visit the website: https://sd25.senate.ca.gov/covid-19-townhall-vaccine-and-housingtenant-relief.