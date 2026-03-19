Owners of One of the Largest Towing Businesses in SoCal Arrested

Brothers and tow company owners Mark Hassan, 46, of Corona Del Mar and Ahmed Hassan, 35, of Walnut were arrested on multiple counts of felony insurance fraud after allegedly underreporting employee payroll and paying portions of employees’ wages in cash to defraud workers’ compensation insurance companies out of nearly $6 million in insurance premiums. Mark Hassan also owns Crescenta Valley Tow.

The California Dept. of Insurance launched an investigation after receiving two fraud referrals from an insurance company alleging that Mark Hassan, owner of Hadley Tow, underreported his company’s payroll. The department’s investigation expanded when it received a third fraud referral alleging his brother Ahmed Hassan, owner of California Heights Tow, filed a fraudulent employee injury claim against his insurance policy for a Hadley Tow employee.

Mark Hassen, also the owner of FMG Inc., was doing business as Hadley Tow based in Whittier, Courtesy Tow based in Sylmar, Crescenta Valley Tow based in La Crescenta, California Coach Towing based in Walnut, and several other tow companies across the greater Los Angeles area. He also held towing contracts with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California.

During the investigation, detectives learned Mark Hassan used his uninsured tow company, Courtesy Tow, as a “shell company” to conceal portions of Hadley Tow employee payroll to allegedly defraud workers’ compensation carriers of premiums they were owed. Ahmed Hassan, in an attempt to lower his company’s workers’ compensation insurance premiums, also underreported employee wages.

In addition to hiding and misrepresenting employee wages to their workers’ compensation insurance providers, the Hassan brothers paid portions or all of employee wages without withholding standard deductions, which led to Employment Development Dept. opening a payroll tax evasion investigation.

For both Hadley Tow and California Heights Tow the brothers reported a combined payroll of $3,038,164 to their insurance carriers, but a forensic audit revealed the actual combined payroll for the two companies was $16,716,657. The illegal actions resulted in an estimated premium loss of $5,897,487.

Underreporting of workers’ compensation insurance in California is illegal and undermines the financial stability of the insurance system, which shifts costs onto other policyholders. It also jeopardizes the availability of benefits for injured workers, hindering their access to necessary support. Unfair competition also arises as fraudulent businesses gain an advantage over ethical ones.

Mark Hassan was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff – Inmate Reception Center, and Ahmed Hassan was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

This case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Submitted by the California Dept. of Insurance