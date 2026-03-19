Cooling Centers Open

Glendale Water & Power has opened cooling centers in anticipation of the excessive heat warning. To learn the locations, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdf5m8fv.

Repair Café SFV

Repair Café SFV is returning to Elks Lodge in Tujunga for its next free community repair event on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Repair Café is a free, roving, all-purpose repair event for and by the community. The event aims to promote repurpose, reuse and recycle to help keep unwanted items from the landfill. Another mission of the Repair Café is to advocate skill sharing to enable people to regain knowledge in the art of fixing things.

Repair Café SFV will also host a Really Really Free Market where people can bring unwanted items to exchange or give away.

Pre-registration for repair items available at https://tinyurl.com/em6beres.

Interested volunteers can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mrp36hmu.

Elks Lodge is located at 10137 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga

Learn About Bette Davis Park

Bette Davis Park in Glendale is part of Griffith Park. On Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Friends of Griffith Park will hold a celebration to acquaint the community with this quiet area where the famous actress once lived. There will be tours of the Miyawaki Micro Forest, birdwatching with the Feminist Bird Club of Los Angeles, equestrian demonstrations from the Griffith Park Equestrians and several historians will answer questions about the park and Glendale.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic basket and make a day of it exploring the LA River and the surrounding area. The free event will be at 1850 Riverside Drive in Glendale at the intersection of Victory Boulevard,, Riverside Drive and Sonora Avenue.

For information, contact friendsofgriffithpart.org.

Water Conservation Requested

Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD or the District) is asking residents and businesses in La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta to conserve water through March 25 for a major water pipeline inspection project. During this project, water availability in the area will be limited, therefore water conservation is essential to minimize impacts.

By conserving water during the project, the community can help ensure there is enough water for essential needs.

City Council Candidates Forum

The first official Glendale City Council Candidates Forum takes place on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Brand Library Auditorium, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale in Brand Park. The 12 candidates who have qualified for the ballot have been invited.

Presented by The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, it is open to all Glendale residents; one does not have to be a member to attend. The audience will have an opportunity to submit written questions.

For information email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

GWP Launching Rebate Program

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is launching a Commercial Energy and Water Saving Rebate Program for local businesses that install high-efficiency energy and water-saving equipment.

The program enables Glendale businesses to reduce energy and water consumption, lower monthly operating costs, and contribute to the City of Glendale’s sustainability goals. By offsetting the initial cost of high-efficiency upgrades, GWP is making it easier for businesses to transition to modern, eco-friendly equipment.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, March 26 – this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The meeting will include discussion on land use issues as well as other topics of concern to the community.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.