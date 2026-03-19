FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

When Life Hands You Trivia … Drink Wine (or Beer)!

On Friday, I made my way to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital to take part in the 35th annual Smart-A-Thon competition. I was one of five team members representing the CV Chamber of Commerce. Kira Antuna, Donna Libra, Robert Manciero and Dwight Sityar (all from the CV Chamber) rounded out our team, which was sponsored by Bob Smith Toyota.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Mary Pinola Education Fund that has given out over $450,000 to local education groups since its founding in 1990. Truly amazing! The Smart-A-Thon is the largest fundraiser for the organization and I’m proud to sit on its advisory board.

Contrary to its title, brains are not needed at the Smart-A-Thon. In addition to some fun (and a warm welcome by USC-VHH CEO Dr. Armand Dorian) participants “competed” in a timed trivia test. At the end of the event, despite not winning anything, the CV Chamber left with smiles on our faces.

On Saturday, I drowned my sorrows at the annual Wine Walk, hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. Now as most of you who often read this column, I love a good glass of wine … and the Wine Walk did not disappoint. I’m a “red girl;” i.e., I prefer red wine over white and rosé – but on Saturday evening I tried some wines I typically wouldn’t. In addition to branching out, I met some wonderful people who own businesses along Honolulu Avenue. The Wine Walk is a great way to get people into shops and restaurants they typically wouldn’t go into. I always have a good time participating.

On Tuesday night, I joined Mary O’Keefe’s family at Tam O’Shanter for its St. Patrick’s Day blowout. Though I’m not a lover of Guinness (stout) beer I was able to find something a little more blonder and enjoyed a glass (or two) of that. Of course the music was robust (to say the least) and the company excellent – though we had to shout to be heard.

It seems everyone was Irish on Tuesday – and I welcomed the company!