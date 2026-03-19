CV Chamber Speaker Series – A Discussion About Insurance

By Mary O’KEEFE

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC) invites the public, and specifically small businesses, to a discussion regarding insurance.

According to the commissioner’s office of the California Dept. of Insurance, the key challenges facing California’s insurance market include climate change, affordability and accessibility.

Gregg Inboden, local resident and vice president/commercial lines at Momentous Insurance Brokerage, will be addressing concerns and answering insurance questions on March 26 at 6 p.m. This presentation will be held on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church at Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd.

Inboden has been in the insurance industry since 1979. He has worked as an underwriter and marketing representative for a variety of insurance companies including Aetna and CNA. For the last 25 years he has been on the brokerage side handling large to midsize accounts.

The topics covered will include how reinsurance and market conditions affect insurance rates, why insurance is essential for small businesses, what core coverage a small business should have and important additional coverages. Inboden will also speak on what key factors may influence insurance premiums and best practices for risk management.

The insurance talk is part of the CV Chamber’s speaker series. The Chamber is reaching out to professionals who can help navigate the small business waters.

“We at the CV Chamber feel it is the duty of the Chamber to provide information to small businesses that will be of benefit to them,” said Robin Goldsworthy, president of the CV Chamber and publisher of the CV Weekly. “We have our finger on the pulse of the community and want to support the interests of our members. It’s hard enough to own and operate a small business; it’s important to protect businesses from claims and lawsuits – especially those unexpected. We are excited to hear what Gregg has to say.”

Regardless of the size of business, insurance is an important part of business. There will be time for question and answers after his presentation.

Parking is accessible from Cross Street. The event is at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.