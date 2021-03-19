Over 3 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in Los Angeles County

Nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 people received second doses and 25,170 people received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Next week, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) is expecting to receive 280,000 vaccine doses. This allocation includes approximately 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The County expects to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the end of the month.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 1,213,288 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 22,722 deaths.

There are 861 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 5,994,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.7%.

Of the 60 new deaths reported today, Friday, 21 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 16 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 16 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

In the City of Glendale, 19,369 cases were reported, the City of La Cañada Flintridge, 729 cases were reported, Sunland reported 2,234 cases, Tujunga reported 2,847 cases and in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County, the Angeles National Forest reports 33 cases and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 1,068 cases.

“We send our deepest condolences to the many families and friends mourning a loved one who passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “More and more people are getting vaccinated in our County and cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decrease. In Europe and some regions of the US, there has been increases in cases and hospitalizations. With this in mind and given how easy COVID-19 can spread, it is critical we remain disciplined in our adherence to use face masks, physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and delaying any non-essential travel.”

Of the 280,000 doses of vaccine expected next week, 64% of doses will go to sites located in the most vulnerable communities. Public Health is continuing to increase allocations to community sites serving hardest hit communities so that providers are able to vaccinate more people.

Across vaccination providers, there continues to be much more capacity to vaccinate. This week alone there were over 627,000 appointment slots available, and there was only enough doses for about 259,000 appointments. The large capacity vaccination sites alone had the capacity to provide 210,000 additional doses this week if there was sufficient supply.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) for more information on who is eligible, how to make an appointment (if it is your turn), and what verifications are needed when showing up for a vaccine. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions people can take to protect themselves, their family and their community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.