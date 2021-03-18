Weather in the Foothills

“The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house. All that cold, cold, wet day.”

~ Dr. Seuss

Since last week, another 1½ inches collected in the water bucket, making for a non-impressive seasonal total of 7.15 inches. Our normal ­– for the heart of La Crescenta – is 23-24 inches. February is ordinarily the prime precipitation producer and come March the show’s about over. Last year was an exception with March being somewhat of a catch-up period. In past years, when this weather deviation happened, it was referred to as a March Miracle. Not too sure we’ll be able to pull it off this time. At best, maybe a spring shower will fall over the foothills.

The term Miracle March was coined in 1991 when California was experiencing its worst drought since the Dust Bowl and the Sierra mountain ranges were on track for their worst year of snowfall in recorded history. Then on March 1, 1991 it began to snow, and snow and snow some more. It didn’t stop until 240 inches fell on the mountains all month long. Snowpack went from 17% of average to 73% of average; ski resorts were saved and the drought went from being catastrophic to manageable. It was considered a miracle. Then what was called a Miracle March is now called a March Miracle. Not all considered a rainy March to be quite so wondrous…

A little over a year ago on a balmy winter afternoon Janet Marie Smith, senior vice president for Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, looked out over the stadium and smiled.

“Rain. If we don’t have rain, we’re good,” she said. The concern of one type quickly turned to that of another … a global pandemic. Nothing to worry about except rain, right?

For the first time, just getting a little (or even a lot) wet took a backseat to a new threat to fan safety. Throughout the baseball world, as spring practice and opening day approached, COVID-19 topped the worry list. Within days, Major League Baseball announced that remaining spring training games would be canceled, and opening day would be postponed for “at least” two weeks (a very long two weeks as it turned out). A year later, the first games of the season around the nation will likely not be played to the usual full houses, rousing national anthems and celebrities tossing the ceremonial first pitch.

Give me rain, wind or any exciting weather. I’m pretty sure, if given the choice of an inconvenient “spring shower” or worldwide health crises, what is preferred.

Upcoming days are expected to be postcard perfect. The upcoming forecast includes a cool clear weekend and a slight chance for rain on Monday. “Hold on to your hats;” as come Wednesday, strong warm Santa Ana winds are blowing through town!