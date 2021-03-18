Glendale PD Reports

Male Arrested for Illegal Drug Sales, Possession of Stolen Vehicles and Identity Theft

On March 12 just before 9 p.m., a Glendale Police Dept. patrol officer observed a vehicle pull into a motel parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Road and park next to a motorcycle. The officer then observed the driver of the vehicle walk into a room then back to his vehicle.

The officer contacted the driver, identified as 28-year-old Arsen Emboyan of Burbank, and discovered he was on active probation. The officer also learned that the license plate on the vehicle Emboyan was driving did not belong to that vehicle. Emboyan was discovered to be in possession of a driver’s license in someone else’s name and a room key for the motel.

During a search of the vehicle Emboyan was driving, officers located tax paperwork, various pieces of mail, California ID cards, employee ID cards and other personal documents belonging to over 10 other individuals. Officers were able to run the VIN of the vehicle, which revealed it had been reported stolen and was cold-plated. Officers searched Emboyan’s motel room and located methamphetamine, heroin, evidence of illegal drug sales and an array of burglary tools.

Officers also found evidence in the room linking Emboyan to the motorcycle that he had parked next to, directly in front of his room. A records check of that motorcycle revealed it had also been reported stolen.

Emboyan was subsequently arrested on multiple charges including identity theft, vehicle theft, possessing controlled substances for sale, possession of burglary tools and for violating the terms of his probation.

__________________________________________________________

Male in Stolen Vehicle Arrested for Multiple Warrants After Vehicle Pursuit

On March 10 just before 1 p.m., a Glendale patrol officer located a vehicle driving along the 4000 block of Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada that had been reported stolen earlier in the day out of Lancaster.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield, initiating a vehicle pursuit. Multiple Glendale police patrol units, along with the Air Support Unit, pursued the vehicle to the 4300 block of Winchester Avenue in the City of Los Angeles where the suspect stopped his vehicle in the driveway of a residence and fled on foot.

A perimeter was immediately set up surrounding the area where the suspect was last seen. Shortly thereafter, the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Matthew Maness of Lancaster, was located and detained by a Glendale Police K-9 officer inside the perimeter.

Maness was arrested and booked for felony evading and vehicle theft. Upon booking Maness, officers discovered that he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest.