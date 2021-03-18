Crime Blotter

March 14

2400 block of Mountain Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident reported hearing what sounded like sawing coming from the front of his home. He went outside and discovered a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. The theft occurred at 8:05 a.m.

4800 Rosemont Avenue in La Crescenta, several personal items were stolen from a locked vehicle at 1:10 a.m.

March 11

3100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee of a store reported that he believed a suspect had attempted to steal an air compressor. The deputy reviewed surveillance footage and found the same suspect had entered the store about 15 minutes earlier and had stolen a number of hand tools. The man had taken the stolen tools out of the store and placed them into a white Ford Mustang parked in the parking lot. He then returned and attempted to walk out of the store with an air compressor but was stopped by an employee who took the compressor to the front counter. The suspect left the store. The theft occurred at 1:10 p.m.

500 block of Starlight Crest Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call concerning an attempted burglary call. The person who called stated two male suspects had broken a window and then ran from the location. The resident told deputies that he had heard voices and footsteps form what sounded like the living room. He thought it was his son and went to the room. He found his son yelling at someone outside on the balcony and a window had been smashed. His son told deputies that as he was working on his computer he heard male voices outside on the balcony of his home. He pulled back the curtain and saw one suspect smash the glass window; he yelled at them and they ran away.

The suspects are described as male with medium builds and both wore sweatshirts with hoods pulled over their heads. The attempted burglary occurred at 8:45 a.m.

3800 block of Hampstead Road in La Cañada Flintridge, residents came home to discover windows of their home had been smashed, rooms had been ransacked and items stolen between March 11-14.

March 10

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while shopping at a local store she placed her purse in the child seat in the shopping cart she was using. Her wallet was inside the purse. She reported that a young woman dropped bags of apples on the ground near her. She left the cart to help the young woman with her apples. She did not see anyone near the cart at the time but a few minutes later discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. The theft occurred between 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Feb. 24

3100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a call concerning a suspect taking a table saw from a store without attempting to pay for it. It appears this same suspect stole several items from the store on March 11. The theft occurred at 1:50 p.m.