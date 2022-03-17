CVTC Meets Tonight, Thursday

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held at the American Legion Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. For Zoom information, email contact@thecvcouncil.com.

Off-ramp Cleanup Date Change

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp of the 210 Freeway has been moved this month only to the third Saturday of the month March 19. Volunteers will gather on Altura Avenue at La Crescenta Avenue at 8 a.m. to collect pickup gear and other items.

New Library Hours

The La Crescenta Library has new hours as of March 14. The library will be open: Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Spring Field Trip Docent Training at the Rosemont Preserve

On Saturday, March 19 at 9 a.m., the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy is holding its spring field trip docent training at the Rosemont Preserve. AFC Land and Program Administrator Tim Martinez will lead the native plant training and USGS geophysicist and Earthquake Early Warning Coordinator Doug Given will lead the geology training. Docent T-shirts are now available and will be handed out at the end of the training.

To participate, fill out the field trip docent application found at https://tinyurl.com/y2s7cds8 prior to attendance. A confirmation email with a link to register for this event will be sent. Registration is encouraged but not required.

AFC field trip docents help provide free environmental education to schools all across LA County.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, March 20. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Take a self-guided tour to learn about the native plants along the trail or play the scavenger hunt game and win a prize! Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource. LA County guidelines are being followed requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Art on Orange Hosts Closing Reception

The Art on Orange storefront art program has beautified a vacant unit on 250 N. Orange St. in Glendale since late 2021. As the program comes to a close, the Glendale Library Arts & Culture (GLAC) celebrates the talented artists who made this space special, including Cathy Hrenda, Jennifer Swain and Diane Williams. The closing reception will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. GLAC will provide drinks and desserts.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p95vkr5 for more information.