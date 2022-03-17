GPD Reports

Male Arrested After Assaulting Passerby with Scooter

On March 15 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Glendale PD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Kenneth Road and Sonora Avenue regarding an assault that had just occurred. Officers were advised that a male, later identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Maybin (transient), was sitting on a bus bench shouting profanities when he grabbed a scooter out of the hands of a passerby and threw it at an adult male who was walking with his toddler. Maybin then punched the adult male causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim suffered an abrasion to his forehead. Maybin was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and criminal threats.

Three Arrested for Illegal Drug Sales and Identity Theft

On March 8 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) were patrolling near the intersection of Chevy Chase Drive and Acacia Avenue when they observed a vehicle with no front license plate and other vehicle code violations. The officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop and spoke with the driver, 25-year-old Ismael Gonzalez-Vega of Pasadena, and two passengers, 41-year-old Richard Morvice of Altadena and 54-year-old William Lyman of Pasadena. Gonzalez-Vega was being uncooperative during the contact.

Assisting units arrived and Gonzalez-Vega was detained and found to be in possession of a pocketknife on his person. During the investigation, Morvice was found to be on active probation. A vehicle search produced individually packaged narcotics (including fentanyl and methamphetamine) inside of a cigarette box, a digital scale, cash in various denominations, a wallet containing an identification card belonging to another individual and a small plastic bag of fentanyl, a methamphetamine pipe, a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle, merchandise with a security tag still attached, a backpack containing mail addressed to another person and a bag containing numerous passports, Social Security cards and personal identifying information belonging to other individuals.

Ultimately, Gonzalez-Vega was arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing controlled substance(s) for sale, Morvice was arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing unlawful paraphernalia and Lyman (who was later found to have a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine along with several small plastic bags on his person) was arrested and booked for identity theft, receiving known stolen property and possessing controlled substance(s) for sale.

Male Arrested for Robbery and Elder Abuse After Punching Store Employee

On March 6 just before 2:30 p.m., Glendale PD patrol officers responded to a business on the 1100 block of South Central Avenue regarding a robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Clarence Johnson of Glendale, had entered the business, taken a beer can from the refrigerated section and attempted to leave the store without paying for the it. An employee at the location attempted to block the doorway to prevent the theft from occurring but Johnson pushed the employee out of the way and then punched him/her in the face before fleeing the location, with the beer, on foot.

During their investigation, officers were able to quickly identify and locate Johnson at a residence on the 200 block of West Palmer Avenue. Johnson was subsequently arrested and booked for robbery, elder abuse and for violating the terms of his parole.

Surveillance footage of the incident can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZTw0Kp2NLI.