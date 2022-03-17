FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

The Time Is Almost Here

On Saturday, I had the pleasure of going to the “test day” at Gus and Andy’s Kitchen & Bar at the former site of Rocky Cola. The event was a chance for the staff at Gus and Andy’s to test out their skills for invited guests who came in to order food and, in my case, drinks.

I ordered the Montrose Fries, a wonderful concoction of French fries smothered in chopped tomatoes, diced onions, sour cream and guacamole. I ordered a helping of tri tip to top my fries – and I’m happy to share they were delicious with the tri tip adding a smokiness that complemented the fries.

The folks I was with ordered various items, too ­– one ordered a burger, another a breakfast plate – and raved that their food was delicious, too. One in our group also ordered a Rum & Rocky Cola – a nice nod to the beloved restaurant that was at the corner for so many years – and it was pretty tasty, too, as was my Tiki Torch.

The décor of the restaurant that took years to come into being is industrial chic; it has gleaming white tiles, open ceilings and lots of historic photos provided by the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. Karen, the wife of one of the owners, greeted us upon arriving and eagerly showed us the restaurant. Folding windows along the walls allow for plenty of fresh air to circulate and will be a highlight on the spring days we’re about to welcome. In the upstairs area, there’s more seating and the bar, which is well lit and mirrored. I can see folks gathering there for a cocktail (or two).

Gus and Andy’s probably won’t be opening until early April and I know everyone in the community is eager to visit this new favorite dining spot.

________________________

I’m hoping that Gus and Andy’s will be one of the stops along the Taste of Montrose, coming up on May 1. Honolulu Avenue will be busy that day with the regular weekly Harvest Market and the annual Kids & Kritters Day events. The fundraiser for Prom Plus took a two-year hiatus (as did most fundraisers) due to the pandemic and, to be honest, we’re still ramping up to get participating restaurants to sign on. Many of our previous favorites, like Zeke’s and Frank’s Famous, are no longer around. I’ll be knocking on the doors of those that did survive like New Moon, Pepe’s, Town Kitchen and Grill and Alissa’s Ocean View. These are longtime and treasured ToM participants and I’m hopeful that Gus and Andy’s will be the newest addition to the ToM line up.

As details become available, I will share more with CVW readers but, as of now, save the date of May 1 for a delicious time on Honolulu.