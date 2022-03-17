Crime blotter

March 13

4500 block of Viro Road in La Cañada Flintridge, the back slide door was open, a bedroom window was smashed and several dresser drawers were pulled open at a home. Nothing was reported stolen at the time. The burglary occurred between Feb. 13 and March 13.

March 12

2500 block of Foothill Boulevard in Montrose, an unknown suspect, wearing dark clothing, walked onto a front yard of the location and stole an unsecured bicycle at 7:22 a.m.

1200 block of Lanterman Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, after a vehicle broke down somewhere near the Salton Sea it was towed to the La Crescenta area. The owner of the vehicle reported several personal items had been stolen out of her vehicle.

The incident occurred overnight.

March 11

4300 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, several jackets that were hung up on a fence in the area of “lost and found” inside the school property were stolen.

Surveillance footage showed a man, wearing dark clothing and face covering, inside the school premises taking about 50 jackets that were hanging on the fence.

The man took the jackets and exited the school’s premises at 5:57 a.m.

March 10

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, while a woman was shopping she placed her purse in the front part of her shopping basket. Her purse was at first zipped closed but she received a text message on her cellphone inside the purse. She answered the text and replaced the phone into her purse without zipping it closed.

During this time there was a man standing behind her in line holding several items. He was described as wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a dark-colored “fanny pack.” She then noticed her phone was missing. She turned and found the man had put down all of his items. She noticed him walking out the door; she yelled at him and told him she wanted to check his fanny pack for her phone. He took out a bottle of water from the pack and left the store. She called her phone and a woman with a think Spanish accent answered. She asked where she was and asked why she had her phone. The woman/suspect said she was standing at the front door of the store but the victim did not see her there.

The theft occurred at 1:45 p.m.

March 7

4400 block of Cloud Avenue in La Crescenta, the lock on a storage unit was cut and the unit’s door was partially rolled up; the unit was vacant at the time.

The incident occurred between March 7 and March 13.