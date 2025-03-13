Smart-A-Thon This Week

On Friday, March 14 the Mary Pinola/CV Chamber Education Fund is having its 33rd annual Smart-A-Thon at USC-VHH from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals may sign up to participate or a group of four can participate as a team. Tickets are $60 for individuals, $200 for a team.

For sign-up forms and more information on the Smart-A-Thon and the Education Fund, visit pinolafund.org or call (818) 292-7912 or contact a member of the Education Fund’s board of advisors: Rick Dinger, Robin Goldsworthy, Jo Loomis, Bobbi Parker, Mary Pinola, Teri Rice, Patty Steur and Chris Waldheim.

CVHS Holding Spring Concert

Crescenta Valley High School – Instrumental Music Dept. is having its annual spring concert on Thursday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in MacDonald Auditorium, located in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Ave. in La Crescenta. Tickets are $10 at the door: cash, check or Venmo accepted.

Questions? Contact mschick@gusd.net or 2ndVP@falconmusic.org.

Free Admission to Local Museums

SoCal Museums announced that this year’s Museums Free-for-All, which celebrates free arts and culture in Southern California, will take place on Sunday, March 16. Now a region-wide tradition, this year’s event includes over 30 museums and cultural institutions presenting art, cultural heritage, film and natural history offering something for everyone.

This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions and other visitor information. This year, many organizations are offering Metro riders with a TAP card special discounts on March 16. Additionally, a few museums are offering admission on Saturday, March 15 instead.

To learn more, visit socalmuseums.org.

Glendale’s Clothing Swap & Repair Café

The City of Glendale’s Office of Sustainability and Glendale Library, Arts, & Culture announced the return of the Clothing Swap & Repair Café, two community-driven events happening on back-to-back weekends to promote waste reduction, reuse and repair.

At the Clothing Swap, participants can bring gently used clothing to exchange with others – refreshing their wardrobes while keeping textiles out of landfills. The Repair Café connects residents with skilled volunteers who help fix lamps, toasters, bicycles, clothing and more, teaching hands-on repair skills in the process.

So far, residents have swapped 2,030 pounds of textiles and repaired nearly 400 items. Collectively, the Clothing Swaps and Repair Cafés have diverted a total of 2,430 pounds from landfills.

These events are free and open to all. Anyone who is a mechanic, tailor, tinkerer or DIY enthusiast interested in volunteering at the Repair Café can sign up at GlendaleCA.gov/RepairCafe. The calendar of Clothing Swaps and Repair Café can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

GEF Plans Diamond Gala

Honor GUSD alumni while raising funds to continue the work of Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) supporting District programming. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Diamonds Gala being held on Friday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

Email or contact Executive Director Bethany Harrington at bethany@glened.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities, ad purchases in the GEF program book and ticket sales. Information is also on the website glened.org.

A portion of these proceeds will also be donated to the GUSD community affected by the wildfires.

Arbor Day Celebration Planned

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., is hosting its annual observance of Arbor Day. The community is invited for the 74th Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.(program starts at 10:30 a.m.) This community-wide effort can be supported by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.