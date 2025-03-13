Crime blotter

March 8

2400 block Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, as a resident drove into his driveway he received a text message from his neighbor asking if anyone was supposed to be on his property. The neighbor reported seeing the resident’s garage door open. When the resident drove further into his driveway he saw his plastic bins outside his garage, which was partially open. He got out of his vehicle and walked over to the neighbor to talk to her about his garage. While he was speaking to her, he noticed a male Hispanic hiding on the ground next to a stone wall in the area. He asked the man what he was doing but he was ignored him and the man walked away. The resident was able to take a photo of the man, who then told him he was looking through the plastic bins. The man/suspect then walked southbound on Sunset Avenue and out of view.

While the resident was inventorying his garage he noticed a glass tequila bottle and a sawed-off toy shotgun that did not belong to him. At the time nothing was reported stolen at 4:30 p.m.

Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Tujunga, a man reported that he drove to the area to find a place to shoot photos and a video. He parked in an undesignated parking area and briefly walked around looking for a location. When he returned to his vehicle he discovered the passenger side rear quarter window was shattered and the rear passenger window had multiple scratches. He also found the rear passenger door was unlocked and all of his technical equipment from his vehicle was missing.

The theft occurred between 10:40 a.m. and 11:10 a.m.

March 6

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, while a woman was shopping she received a phone call from her husband who asked her if she was making a purchase at a store in Pasadena. She was not and he declined the charge. She then went to the register at the store where she was and discovered her wallet was gone from her purse. She contacted the CV Sheriff’s Station and reported that while shopping she noticed a woman in her late 40s with dark, straight hair standing very close to her by the bread aisle. She believed this woman removed her wallet from her purse, which was hanging from her shoulder.

The theft occurred at 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Dec. 2, 2024

Prospect Avenue in La Crescenta, a man reported noting a small dent to the rear passenger fender of his vehicle but did not think anything about it at the time. Then on March 7, he noticed multiple deep dents on the passenger side door of the vehicle. A family member said she usually parks on Prospect Avenue west of La Crescenta Avenue when she goes to school. The man found that this same type of damage occurred to other people who parked in the same area during the same times. Once he discovered this he reported it to the LASD CV Sheriff’s Station.

The damage occurred between Dec. 2, 2024 and March 8, 2025.