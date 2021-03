On March 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., after an extensive search by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Team, along with the assistance of search and rescue teams from 17 different counties, 37-year-old Narineh Avakian was located near the Mount Waterman Trail and was found to be deceased.

Based on preliminary investigation, it does not appear that foul play was involved with her death. An investigation into Narineh Avakian’s cause of death is ongoing.