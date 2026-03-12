Rosemont Preserve Special Days

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Sunday, March 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Preserve will host an “open gate” event. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

California Distinguished Schools Announced

It was announced that Glendale Unified school Anderson W. Clark Magnet High School was named one of California’s Distinguished Schools.

Water Conservation Requested

Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD or the District) is asking residents and businesses in La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta to conserve water from March 16 through March 25 for a major water pipeline inspection project. During this

project, water availability in the area will be limited, therefore water conservation is essential to minimize impacts.

By conserving water during the project, the community can help ensure there is enough water for essential needs.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

MSPA Holding Wine Walk

The Montrose Shopping Park Assn. is holding its 8th Annual Spring Wine Walk on Saturday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person for 20 pouring stations and can be purchased online at www.shopmontrose.com or at Copy Network or It Takes A Village.

It is advised that tickets be purchased in advance.

This event is co-sponsored by the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.

Glendale Elks Hosting Charity Car & Motorcycle Show

The Glendale Elks is having its 29th Charity car & Motorcycle Show on Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Food available for purchase.

Glendale Elks is located at 120 E. Colorado St.

Learn About Bette Davis Park

Bette Davis Park in Glendale is part of Griffith Park. On Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Friends of Griffith Park will hold a celebration to acquaint the community with this quiet area where the famous actress once lived. There will be tours of the Miyawaki Micro Forest, birdwatching with the Feminist Bird Club of Los Angeles, equestrian demonstrations from the Griffith Park Equestrians and several historians will answer questions about the park and Glendale.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic basket and make a day of it exploring the LA River and the surrounding area. The free event will be at 1850 Riverside Drive in Glendale at the intersection of Victory Boulevard,, Riverside Drive and Sonora Avenue.

For information, contact friendsofgriffithpart.org.

GWP Launching Rebate Program

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is launching a Commercial Energy and Water Saving Rebate Program for local businesses that install high-efficiency energy and water-saving equipment.

The program enables Glendale businesses to reduce energy and water consumption, lower monthly operating costs, and contribute to the City of Glendale’s sustainability goals. By offsetting the initial cost of high-efficiency upgrades, GWP is making it easier for businesses to transition to modern, eco-friendly equipment.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.