FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Surprise … for Me!

On Sunday I attended my first-ever governor’s visit of the Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha (California-Nevada-Hawaii). It was held at the Glendale Elks Lodge where we meet weekly.

As most know, I am an active member of the Kiwanis. I was first introduced to the club by my friend Toni when I was president of Prom Plus. I’d have the opportunity to speak to them about the Prom Plus organization and how important it is. They, in turn, would grant funds to Prom Plus to help ensure we had a dynamic event. Since Kiwanis is focused on kids, it was an easy match with Prom Plus.

Over the years, I’ve become more involved in the Kiwanis organization. I work on obtaining speakers (we have one every week; in fact, local actor and director Carter Thomas kicked off our Arts week by speaking on Friday), going to Kiwanis events, including the weekly meetings, and doing whatever I can.

On Sunday, after some “housekeeping,” presidents of two divisions (3 – which includes Glendale – and 10) presented Community Service Awards, Distinguished Service Awards and Youth Service Awards. Before I go on, let me explain that the divisions are rather large. Division 3 has eight clubs and so does Division 10 … so the room was packed with people.

I was flabbergasted when our president, Albert Hernandez of the Glendale Kiwanis, presented me with a Distinguished Service Award! He said some very kind things about me before bringing me up to receive the award. Of course, I was blubbering – but wow! Was I surprised!

Thank you to everyone who congratulated me and especially to Albert for having faith in me.