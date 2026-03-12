Discussion and Awareness of Drug Use on Roster

By Mary O’KEEFE

The community is invited to a conversation/presentation about recognition, prevention and awareness of drug use at the Crescenta Valley Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Armenian Youth Center, 2633 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose on March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will be given by Victoria DaSalla Malone, founder of CV Cares and the iMPACT Foundation LA, and representatives from Glendale police, Glendale Unified School District and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station.

The CV Armenian Youth Center has often focused on youth safety, education and community outreach.

“Our committee works to bring valuable information to the community and this event is the result of collaboration with partners such as the Glendale Police Dept. and other organizations,” said Taline Panossian, a member of the Center’s outreach committee who organized the event. “We believe that when community groups and law enforcement work together, we can create meaningful educational opportunity for families.”

Two members of the CV Armenian Youth Center reached out to Malone asking her to be a participant because of her involvement with CV Cares and the iMPACT Foundation.

She said she felt it is important to do this type of outreach conversation.

“Outreach to local student organizations is essential for The Chace Taylor Malone iMPACT Foundation LA, and our community coalition – CV Cares – to broaden our community connection, foster innovation through unique perspectives and build sustainable, trusting relationships within the community,” she said. “Partnering with our community groups increases connection, expands awareness and brings in fresh voices to this advocacy, which we hope ensures that solutions are culturally relevant and effective.”

Malone hopes this outreach will help establish strong partnerships and build trusts between her organization and others that focus on the prevention of substance misuse.

“Outreach and education are key tools in preventing drug abuse. Providing accurate information and hearing directly from law enforcement, educators and prevention experts helps people recognize warning signs early and make informed decisions while also building trust within the community,” Panossian said. “Our Center plans to continue organizing programs with local law enforcement, the fire department and other community organizations on issues affecting families, including senior fraud, safe driving, identity theft, homelessness awareness and other prevention-focused topics.”

The discussion is on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.