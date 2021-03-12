Search Continues for Missing Person

On March 8, the family of 37-year-old Glendale resident Narineh Avakian reported her missing to the Glendale Police Department. The family informed officers that Narineh had left her residence on March 7 at approximately 12 p.m. Prior to leaving, Narineh told her family she was going on a one-day hiking trip, but did not provide a location and never returned home. Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips – though lately she has been going solo.

The Glendale Police Department immediately began working with the family and Narineh’s hiking groups to distribute missing person flyers of her, including posting a missing person bulletin on its social media platforms. On March 11 at around 3 p.m., her vehicle was located parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway (6700 foot elevation). It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snow storm.

Upon locating Narineh’s vehicle, search and rescue personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were immediately deployed with a large contingency of sworn and volunteer personnel. Their search efforts continued as approximately 12” of snow fell overnight; but due to the worsening weather conditions, the search was terminated around 2 a.m. this morning (Friday)

. A few hours later, the search was able to resume with even more resources and is currently active. Glendale Police Department investigators were on scene to process Narineh’s vehicle and have it towed back to the station for further processing. At this time, there is no suspicion of foul play.