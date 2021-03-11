Spring Forward

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday morning, March 14. At 2 a.m., clocks are turned forward one hour.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp is Saturday, March 13. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

For more information, call Steve Pierce at (818) 259-5195.

CV Robotics Host Food Drive

CV Robotics will host a drive through food drive on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CVHS parking lot at the southeast corner of Ramsdell Avenue and Community Avenue. CV Robotics is collecting non-perishable food items to benefit the Bailey Human Care Center. Community members are asked to enter the parking lot from Ramsdell, pull forward to a donation table, and “pop the trunk;” CV Robotics team members will gratefully accept all donations in a socially responsible and COVID-safe manner.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, March 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource. LA County guidelines are being followed requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com

CVHS Marching Band Fundraiser Drawing to a Close

Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music is hosting a See’s Candies fundraiser through March 19. CVIM will receive all profits on orders placed through March 19. All items will be shipped directly; no need to wait in line at the store.

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

To order, visit https://tinyurl.com/3cwt76cc.