From the Desk of the Publisher

Social Change or Mental Derange?
This week we saw
More cancellation
Of this country’s past
As we reinvent our nation.
No doubt some history
Will make us squirm
But isn’t that how
We’re supposed to learn?
From poor past decisions
(I’d like to think they’re over)
That makes us think
We can’t get much lower.
But rest assured
A shout from the PC crowd
Will tell us what is
And isn’t allowed.
Potato head, for example
Is no longer mister or missus
What more will we be told
Are hits or misses?
And books by Dr. Seuss
Ask the question what to do
With books he wrote
Like “If I Ran the Zoo.”
Already gone are classics
Like Tom Sawyer and his friend Huck
Sometimes I wonder
“What the – heck.”
Isn’t it time-consuming
This virtual book burning?
Instead shouldn’t we focus on
In-person learning?
Swooping overhead
Like a dark vulture
Is the newest craze:
The cancel culture.