From the Desk of the Publisher

Social Change or Mental Derange?

This week we saw

More cancellation

Of this country’s past

As we reinvent our nation.

No doubt some history

Will make us squirm

But isn’t that how

We’re supposed to learn?

From poor past decisions

(I’d like to think they’re over)

That makes us think

We can’t get much lower.

But rest assured

A shout from the PC crowd

Will tell us what is

And isn’t allowed.

Potato head, for example

Is no longer mister or missus

What more will we be told

Are hits or misses?

And books by Dr. Seuss

Ask the question what to do

With books he wrote

Like “If I Ran the Zoo.”

Already gone are classics

Like Tom Sawyer and his friend Huck

Sometimes I wonder

“What the – heck.”

Isn’t it time-consuming

This virtual book burning?

Instead shouldn’t we focus on

In-person learning?

Swooping overhead

Like a dark vulture

Is the newest craze:

The cancel culture.