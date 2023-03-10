Emergency Water Pipe Repairs on Ocean View

There is an emergency pipeline repair in progress on Friday night at Ocean View Boulevard and the 210 Freeway. Ocean View is closed in both directions from Montrose Avenue north to Waltonia Drive. CV Water District crews are onsite to assess the situation and make repairs. Currently the on-ramps to the 210 Freeway are closed in both directions. During the repair process, CVWD customers may experience low water pressure to no water service. Updates will follow as more information is available. According to Kellen Boyce with CVWD, the crews will be onsite to make the repairs to the pipe and the initial road repairs. He added that no additional homes will be without water. CVWD issued a statement apologizing for any inconvenience. Those with questions or comments concerning this outage can contact Customer Service at (818) 248-3925 or via email at customerservice@cvwd.com.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE