Prescribed Burn Planned on Tuesday, March 10

LA County Fire Dept. is currently planning for a prescribed pile burn to take place on Tuesday, March 10, which will cover two small areas just north of La Crescenta … above Shields Canyon and above Briggs Terrace (see attached map for details).

Although these pile burns will be quite small, it is highly likely that smoke will be visible. Residents need to understand that this is not an emergency.

The pile burns are scheduled to begin between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. As with all prescribed burns, there is a specific prescription that must be followed, and if any elements of that prescription fall out of range, the burns will be cancelled.