Women’s History Month Celebrated by Council

By Roman INGUANZO

Tuesday night’s meeting of the Glendale City Council began with a proclamation designating March 2023 as Women’s History Month and March 8 as International Women’s Day. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian called upon all residents of Glendale to celebrate International Women’s History Month. Kassakhian commended the countless women who contributed to the advancement and development of today’s world. Concluding the proclamation, Kassakhian urged men to support and celebrate International Women’s History Month too, stating that “every great man knows best to follow in the footsteps of great women.”

Two new appointments occurred during the meeting. Roland Kedikian was officially appointed to the Glendale Water and Power Commission when the Council unanimously voted him to the position. Daniel Paul was also officially appointed to the Glendale Historic Preservation Commission with a unanimous vote from the Council. After his successful appointment, Paul stated, “I look forward to contributing to the city I live in.”

The Council voted in favor of an ordinance to remove parking permits for commercial vehicles and to update parking permit fees for large vehicles, boats and personal watercraft.

A heated hearing took place regarding a proposed development project for a new equestrian facility, which includes the “demolition of the existing stables and accessory buildings located at 1900 Riverside Drive in conjunction with the development of new kennel and stable buildings, a new corral, a new accessory building, and associated parking” according to https://glendaleca.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=34470.

Many residents and experts in the local equestrian community came to the hearing to support the development of the new project – specifically promoting that the new buildings should be allowed to be built without an EIR (Environmental Impact Report), which is “intended to inform public agency decision makers and the public of the significant environmental effects of a project, identify possible ways to minimize the significant effects, and describe reasonable alternatives to the project.” (https://tinyurl.com/44z8bc5x) After listening to those who support and oppose the matter, some interesting information came to light: a report that was the basis for the opposition’s credibility was not properly authorized by the people who developed it to be used in the hearing. The Council voted to reverse the appeal, which will allow the project to continue its construction without an EIR.

Following that, the Council voted in favor to extend the contract duration for the Fremont Park Renovation Project, as well as increase it’s funding by $190,000. The conclusion of the meeting included the Council’s approval of a series of resolutions that pertain to Glendale Water and Power, which include a request to propose expanded solar panel use and the adoption of Armorcast as the city-standard for water meter boxes and vaults.