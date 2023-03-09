Groundbreaking Planned for Affordable Housing Project

The City of Glendale Housing Authority (Housing Authority), in partnership with Linc Housing and National CORE, is hosting a groundbreaking event for 515 Pioneer Dr., currently one of the largest affordable housing projects in the State of California, on Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Housing Authority acquired the 2.8-acre site in fall 2019 for future affordable housing development. 515 Pioneer Dr. will be developed with a 340-unit, 100% affordable rental project reserved for seniors and small families. The Housing Authority has provided a total of $28.4 million in subsidies to develop the approximately $168 million project, consisting of 32 studios, 260 one-bedroom units, 45 two-bedroom units and three, two-bedroom resident manager units. 515 Pioneer Dr. will be reserved for seniors ages 62 and up and small families, earning between 30% and 80% area median income (extremely low to low income) for a minimum of 78 years. Ninety-two units will be reserved as affordable for seniors and 245 units will be reserved as affordable for small families.

The two-to five-story new construction development will provide 342 parking spaces in a two-level subterranean parking garage, including 35 EV-ready stalls. 515 Pioneer Dr. will feature all-electric appliances and will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council. The new project will provide 13,600 SF of private open space and 37,750 SF of common open space including community centers, outdoor recreation stations, tot lot playground, community gardens, outdoor courtyards with barbecue picnic areas, programmed rooftop decks and a walking path. Site improvements include pedestrian enhancement amenities along the Kenilworth Avenue cul-de-sac and the existing pedestrian tunnel, which may include overhead lighting, surveillance, art applied to the pedestrian tunnel walls, benches, decorative pavers, trees, and an enhanced/inviting entrance on the south end of the pedestrian tunnel.

Financing for the project includes multifamily housing revenue bond proceeds through Bank of America construction lending, low-income housing tax credits, Measure S Funds, Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Funds, HOME Program Funds through HUD, CalHFA HUD-Risk Sharing Program Funds, Mixed-Income Program Funds and other private and public funding sources. Construction of 515 Pioneer Dr. is expected to last approximately 36 months with an anticipated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Marketing of the units will take place approximately six months prior to the anticipated construction completion date.