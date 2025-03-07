A food distribution event for those impacted by the Eaton Fire will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the La Cañada Library.

The event is in partnership with LA County Office of Food Equity and the Fresh Produce and Floral Council. The event will provide fresh produce and there will be enough supplies to assist 150 families (while supplies last).

Please note that La Cañada Flintridge Library is temporarily closed for building repairs. For nearby library services and programs, please visit the La Crescenta Library or visit another LA County Library location.