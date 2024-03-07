From the Desk of the Publisher

Let Your Voice be Heard!

Though the election is over (thank goodness!), some voting still needs to be done by readers of the CV Weekly. I’m talking about The Finest 2024.

The Finest is a chance to let others know who you think are the best professionals, services and businesses in the area. Love who worked on your car? Let everyone know! Do you think the day care your child attends is the best in the area? Share your thoughts! Do you have a favorite spot to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or happy hour? Don’t keep it a secret!

Due to the pandemic the last The Finest we presented was back in 2019. (I didn’t think it was fair to have The Finest when so many businesses were closed.) Last year I was still hesitant to have The Finest but this year we are ready to let the voices of our readers be heard! We’ve refined the choices (though the all-important Other category still exists where folks can write in their own nominees) and trimmed down the ballot (this week found on page 21).

The rules remain the same; a minimum of 10 choices must be made for a ballot to be valid. Sadly a good number of ballots have been disqualified because fewer than 10 choices were made, so make sure and take the time to choose a minimum of 10.

Some exciting news: CV Weekly is extending voting for one more week! Rather than having the final ballot in this week’s issue, the very last ballot will be in the March 14 issue. Completed ballots need to be received in our office or postmarked no later than March 20. It takes time to tally all of them!

Before you dismiss the idea of casting a ballot for The Finest consider how important your input is to those competing for your vote. It’s your opportunity to let them know that they’re doing a good job – and gives those who don’t win an idea of how they need to improve.

So don’t wait. Grab page 21 (or go online to www.cvweekly.com and see The Finest), fill out your ballot and get it to us by March 20 – let your voice be heard!

Over the years we have seen some changes in the Valley. For years, in the 2900 block of Honolulu Avenue stood Leo’s All Star Sports Bar. With its blue paint, it was a distinctive landmark in the area. But after Leo’s was sold to another eatery (which didn’t last long at all) it was shuttered.

Over the last couple of weeks the bulldozers came in and knocked down the former Leo’s. I’ll be curious to see what replaces the building but am also sad to see it go.