As of April 1, CV Weekly is increasing its subscription rate to $72 a year – that’s just $1.38 per week to have the community’s favorite newspaper delivered to your driveway.

This new rate reflects the increases we’ve been burdened with – printing, delivery, etc. – that we unfortunately have had to face.

We at CV Weekly hate increasing the subscription rate but are confident in the value of the paper. We hope our subscribers agree.