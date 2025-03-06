GPD Seeks Additional Victims

On Jan. 21 a female adult was walking in the area of Brand Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive in the City of Glendale when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an on-duty Amazon delivery driver.

Glendale Police Dept. detectives have identified the suspect as Fernando Barreto-Hernandez, a 24-year-old resident of Los Angeles.

On Jan. 24, only three days after the Glendale incident, Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) detectives arrested Barreto-Hernandez for a similar incident that occurred in Los Angeles in December 2024. On that occasion, Barreto-Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted a female minor while delivering Amazon packages.

On Feb. 21 Barreto-Hernandez appeared in court for the LAPD case, at which time he was arrested for the Glendale incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges for the two cases. Barreto-Hernandez is out of custody on bond.

Barreto-Hernandez has worked for multiple delivery companies including Amazon, Amazon Flex, and FedEx. Anyone with information related to the identification of additional victims is urged to contact detectives from the Glendale Police Dept.’s Assaults Unit at (818) 548-3106.

____________________________

On Feb. 21 Glendale police detectives arrested a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a patient at the Glendale Post Acute Center in the City of Glendale.

Larry Stanfill, a 20-year-old resident of Tujunga, has reportedly worked at the facility as a certified nursing assistant since November 2024, during which time he allegedly sexually assaulted the patient on at least two occasions.

The Elder Abuse Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple criminal charges against Stanfill related to sexually abusing a person who is seriously disabled or medically incapacitated and institutionalized for medical treatment. Stanfill is out of custody on bond.

Stanfill claimed to have previously worked at other convalescent facilities, including Chandler Convalescent Hospital in Glendale (August 2021- May 2023), Pasadena Park Healthcare and Wellness Center in Pasadena (May 2023 – August 2024) and an unidentified facility in El Monte (August 2024 – October 2024).

Anyone with information related to the identification of additional victims is urged to contact detectives from the Glendale Police Dept.’s Assaults Unit at (818) 548-3106.