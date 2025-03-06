FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Upsy Daisy

We’ve been around over 15 years – hard to believe. When I first started the paper, our annual subscription fee was $52 – $1 a week for (what I still believe is) the best newspaper around. A couple of years ago the rate was raised to $65/year and unfortunately the increase in costs of printing and delivery have forced CV Weekly to again raise our subscription rates.

As of April 1, CV Weekly is increasing its subscription rate to $72 a year, which I believe is still cheaper than the cost of delivery of many other newspapers. It’s just $1.38 per week to have the community’s favorite newspaper delivered to your driveway. (Hint: if you’ve been debating being a subscriber, hesitate no more and save yourself some money.)

I’m sorry to make this announcement but am confident that the faith that our subscribers have in CV Weekly will outshine the increase.

___________________________________

I know that you’ve probably heard this from me before, but I have to say it again: Crescenta Valley Weekly doesn’t endorse or sponsor any candidate, political party, politician or the actions of any.

I recently received an anonymous note (these notes always seem to be anonymous) from a reader that included the above message stapled to a story in the Feb. 13 issue titled Protesters Take to the Streets in DTLA. Apparently this anonymous reader took issue with the opening paragraph that relayed what the reporter saw: signs that read “No Musk! No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” The paragraph continued: “No Musk! No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” is the chant that united two sets of not so different protests on Feb. 5. In the morning, roughly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District students left their schools to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, marching first to Los Angeles City Hall then to the LAUSD offices and back.

To me, the reader was confusing an opinion piece with a news story. The reporter, who went to downtown LA to see what the protest was all about, wrote what she saw: signs that read “No Musk! No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” This wasn’t her opinion; it was what she saw.

Crescenta Valley Weekly takes great pride in reporting what is, not what we think it should be. Where are there exceptions in the paper? Page two (where you found this column) that holds my opinion, and Mary O’Keefe’s column across from mine that includes her opinions and observations, and the Viewpoints page. The Viewpoints page includes columns from our local, elected officials, writers of local history and a columnist who offers information on local development as well as personal reflections.

I hope this clears up any confusion on what is a news story and what is an opinion piece and how CV Weekly approaches both.