Daylight Saving Time Begins

On Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. daylight saving time begins. People should set their clocks ahead one hour in anticipation of the time change.

Many fire departments advise putting new batteries in home smoke alarms at this time.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, March 7. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Maps of the Preserve will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Learn About Bette Davis Park

Did you know that Bette Davis Park in Glendale is part of Griffith Park? On Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Friends of Griffith Park will hold a celebration to acquaint the community with this quiet area where the famous actress once lived. There will be tours of the Miyawaki Micro Forest, birdwatching with the Feminist Bird Club of Los Angeles, equestrian demonstrations from the Griffith Park Equestrians and several historians will answer questions about the park and Glendale.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic basket and make a day of it exploring the LA River and the surrounding area. The free event will be at 1850 Riverside Drive in Glendale at the intersection of Victory Boulevard,, Riverside Drive and Sonora Avenue.

For information, contact friendsofgriffithpart.org.

GWP Launching Rebate Program

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is launching a Commercial Energy and Water Saving Rebate Program for local businesses that install high-efficiency energy and water-saving equipment.

The program enables Glendale businesses to reduce energy and water consumption, lower monthly operating costs, and contribute to the City of Glendale’s sustainability goals. By offsetting the initial cost of high-efficiency upgrades, GWP is making it easier for businesses to transition to modern, eco-friendly equipment.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.