FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

A Tough Week

Last Friday I took off for my favorite place: Cambria (or as I like to call it Cambriahhhhh). It truly is my happy place and features good wine, good food and I brought a good friend with me – so a trifecta of happy!

When I got back into town on Sunday I learned that community activist Charlie Beatty had died. He was 84.

I’ve known Charlie for decades. He and the Goldsworthys were pretty close. In fact, one of the fondest memories I have of him is coming to visit my father-in-law when Dad was sick and dying. I know that probably wasn’t easy for him to do.

I’ve also known his daughter Alli for decades. Her son and my son were friends growing up in school!

Charlie was a fixture at the local Ralph’s market. His daughter said that he was a “people person” and loved visiting with local folks.

I know the loss was tremendous for the family and my heart goes out to them.

Then on Monday afternoon Jerry Burnham died. He was 80.

“Dr.” Jerry Burnham was a sound engineer with the Rick Dees radio show. I know that he and his family traveled the world with Dees and his crew and often went on Dees’ show; Dees would introduce him as Dr. Jerry Burnham, hence the “doctor” before his name.

Jerry was the very first subscriber to the Crescenta Valley Weekly. He walked across the street to give me a check, showing his support for this fledgling newspaper. I have never forgotten his generosity.

When we were new to the neighborhood, his wife Mary threw me a baby shower not long after we moved into our home and I was pregnant with our third. These days Mary is grappling with her own health issues.

Jerry was active in the VFW/American Legion. In fact, at several bingos I’ve been involved with he was a fixture and his help was invaluable in making sure our events were successful.

He was also a valued member of the CV Group of the Sierra Club. He was a longtime treasurer of the CV Group of the Sierra Club and management committee member for over 30 years, according to fellow member Pat Kramer. For the past five years Jerry would contribute to the monthly tree care events in Sunland-Tujunga. He also watered the trees up at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, every month, for the past 10 years.

Jerry was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Vietnam on board the USS Truxtun (a nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser) as a lieutenant junior grade.

Jerry was a member of American Legion Post 288 and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #1614 for the past 11 years. He most recently served as the quartermaster for the VFW and the finance officer for both the Legion and VFW.

His contributions were many and he will be missed.