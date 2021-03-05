LA County Updates Its COVID-19 Numbers: March 5

LA County reports that more than 450,000 vaccinations were administered in one week and that the vaccine allocation is due to increase next week.

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 144 new deaths and 2,110 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 1,200,120 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 21,910 deaths.

There are 1,341 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 32% of these people (approximately 429 people) are in the ICU. The daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to steadily decline. Last Friday, the County reported 1,886 daily hospitalizations.

Testing results are available for nearly 5,876,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 2.3%.

Of the 144 new deaths reported today, 41 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 58 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 35 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, seven people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

The City of Glendale reports 18,902 cases, the City of La Cañada Flintridge reports 715 cases, Sunland reports 2,213 cases, Tujunga reports 2,797 cases and in the unincorporated portion of LA County, Angeles National Forest reports 32 cases, and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 1,041 cases.

“I send my deepest sympathies to the families and friends experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “As thousands more residents and workers are vaccinated, it remains important to continue to wear masks and keep distance when around others. Vaccines offer powerful protection against serious disease and death for the vaccinated person; it is not yet known if people who are vaccinated can become infected and pass the virus on to others.”

To date, more than 2,415,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across the county. Of those vaccinated, 814,593 people have received second doses. This is an increase of 456,913 administered doses reported over the past week which averages to 65,273 doses administered per day. This includes providers both in our county network and those providers receiving direct vaccine allocations from the state and federal government.

The County’s network of vaccination sites continues to grow and had the capacity for 600,000 appointment slots this week, although the County only received enough doses for 280,000 appointments. Next week it is expecting to receive 312,000 vaccine doses, the largest weekly shipment received to date. This allocation will include 53,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requiring one dose, this should accelerate the speed and increase vaccination coverage across Los Angeles County as allotments increase.

The County continues to expand mobile vaccination services to better meet the needs of those in under-served communities. Public Health is also partnering with 24 community organizations, including many faith-based organizations and community clinics, as well as LA Care health plan, to assist community residents registering for vaccination sites.

At this time, healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, people 65 or older, education and childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and emergency service workers and law enforcement are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those eligible for the vaccine will continue to be eligible if they’ve not yet been vaccinated.

For information about vaccine appointments in LA County and when your turn is coming up, to sign up for a vaccination newsletter, and much more, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions people can take to protect themselves, their family and their community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.