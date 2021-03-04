Sheriff’s Crime Blotter

Feb. 25

Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge, a man reported that as he was traveling northbound on the Crest he was rear-ended by another vehicle. He stopped his car in the middle of road to talk to the other driver but that driver did not stop and continued northbound. The man’s vehicle was heavily damaged; he left it unlocked and walked southbound to get phone reception. He was able to get a ride from a passerby who drove him about a quarter mile southbound until he got reception and was able to call law enforcement. The passerby drove him back to an area about a quarter mile south of his vehicle where he waited for the California Highway Patrol. He saw the tow truck pass him while he was standing at the turnout.

The truck came back to pick him up with his vehicle in tow. When he was able to look at his vehicle and go through the contents, he found his laptop computer, which he had left in his vehicle after the accident, was missing.

The incident occurred between 9:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in Montrose, rooms were ransacked and cash and a cash drawer were missing from a restaurant. Surveillance footage nearby revealed a white Ford F-150 arriving early in the morning; it was unclear how many people exited the vehicle or if the driver left the vehicle. The vehicle then left. Other footage revealed three suspects in the restaurant. They were all wearing gloves and masks. The burglary is under investigation.

The theft occurred at 3:49 a.m.

Feb. 21

3000 block of Altura Avenue in La Crescenta, a man parked his truck, making certain its doors were locked and secured. He returned to find the truck’s rear bed lock cover was damaged, the corner along the driver’s side cabin was cracked and the rear driver’s side had small cracks and dents. The rear bed cover had been damaged; the man did not report anything missing at the time.

The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 22

1200 block of Descanso Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman was having technical issues with her cellphone, an iPhone. She looked up Apple Support on the Internet and found a number. She called that number and the person she spoke with transferred her to another person/suspect claiming to be support for her phone. The suspect told her in order to fix her phone he would need access to it. She allowed him remote access and, without her knowledge or permission, he transferred funds from two of her bank accounts. After reporting the issue law enforcement contacted the number originally called by the woman to find it disconnected.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m.