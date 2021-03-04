Foothill MWD Opens 2021 Student Art Contest

Foothill MWD announced the kick-off of its annual K-12 student art contest with the theme of competition adhering to the phrase: “Water Is Life.” This is a fun and educational project that serves to inspire student creativity about the stewardship of precious water resources.

Last year, three students from Foothill MWD’s service area made the final selection of art pieces that were featured in the 2021 Metropolitan Water District of Southern California “Water is Life” student art calendar. The three students were selected from artworks submitted by students from water agencies throughout Southern California.

The theme of the 2021 student art calendar contest “Water is Life” relates to the stewardship and conservation of the precious natural resource, water. This means wise and efficient water use inside and outside of the home, at school, in the community, in business and industry, in agriculture and in recreation. The importance of clean and reliable water to public health has been made even clearer this past year. Additionally, climate change is already stressing Southern California’s water supplies. Every watershed that the Southland depends on, from the Colorado River to the Sierra Nevada to our own groundwater basins, is becoming less reliable. This theme of water conservation and stewardship should be reflected in the artwork.

The contest is open to all K-12 students attending a school located within the Foothill MWD service area. This includes schools primarily located within La Crescenta-Montrose, the City of La Cañada Flintridge, and Altadena.

All art entries for the 2021 “Water Is Life” student art contest will be separated into three groups (grades K-3, 4-6, and 7-12) prior to judging. The grand prize-winning entry for each group will receive $100 for the student and a $50 gift card for the sponsoring teacher.

This event is co-sponsored by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) and all winning entries will be submitted to MWD for a second round of competition to be included in the 2022 “Water Is Life” student artwork calendar.

Deadline for entries is Monday, June 7 including postmarked submissions.

For further information about the contest, including all rules, judging criteria, and other prizes, visit www.fmwd.com and click on “Student Art Contest Information” on the main page. Please contact Foothill Municipal Water District at (818) 790-4036 or mle@fmwd.com with additional questions.

Residents in Foothill MWD’s service area can pick up a free copy of the 2021 “Water is Life” student art calendar at the District’s Administrative Office – 4536 Hampton Road in La Cañada Flintridge.