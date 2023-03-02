Caltech Chamber Music joins Caltech Video Game and Anime Ensemble

All are invited to join Caltech Chamber Music for an hour-long concert featuring performances by Caltech’s small instrumental ensembles. Two chamber music groups perform Dvorak’s lovely Miniatures, followed by a complete performance of Boccherini’s famous “Fandango” for guitar and string quartet. Then, hear what a Caltech Music Club can accomplish on its own.

The concert is on March 4 at 8 p.m. at Dabney Lounge, located on the Caltech campus, 1200 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena.

Caltech Video Game and Anime Ensemble is a student music club that is dedicated in playing music originated from video games and anime. In this concert cycle, they will be performing a selection of pieces from Mario, Pokemon, Studio Ghibli and more.

Admission is free and no tickets are necessary. Social Distancing and masks are recommended but not required. For more information visit pva.caltech.eduor call 626-395-3295.

Arbor Day Celebration

On Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Casa Adobe de San Rafael in Glendale is the location of the observance of Arbor Day by Glendale Beautiful.

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., asks the public to attend the annual observance. Take part in this community-wide effort by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

In case of rain, the event takes place at Brand Studios, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.

The Daffodil & the Shamrock, The Thistle & The Rose

Wander a nostalgic road through the British Isles with Bronwyn Schramm, with stories sprinkled with song, poetry and history from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Before their was the television, film and the Internet there were storytellers that shared the folklore, and history, of the world. Schramm is a storyteller in the great tradition of the Seanchaí (shan-a-key) the custodians of history of Ireland for centuries.

Join the La Crescenta Woman’s Club (LCWC) for a fun program on Wednesday, March 8. The meeting for LCWC begins at 10 a.m. with the program featuring Schramm begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. LCWC is located at 4004 La Crescenta Avenue.

Lunch is $10. RSVP to (818) 249-9403.

Free Glendale Noon Concert

The free admission Glendale Noon Concerts have returned to live performances in the Sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Avenue, Glendale 91206.

The next concert will be on Wednesday, March 15 at 12:10 p.m. Calico Winds will perform a concert of Italian wind quintets spanning centuries from classic to modern. The program will include the charming Quintet No. 3 (1802) by Giuseppe Cambini (1802) and the playful Clown Music (1968) by Teresa Procaccini.

Street parking is available.