Donation from Home Instead Brings Continued Respite to Caregivers at YMCA of the Foothills

Greg Sanchez from Home Instead presented a check for $20,000 to Deborah Weirick, director of community and donor relations for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, in continued support of the senior care monthly program, Caregiver’s Night Off held at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA. The program launched in April 2022 and has since impacted 133 lives within the Alzheimer’s community.

The generous sponsorship allows Caregiver’s Night Off to continue to be provided at no cost to attendees, through its host organization, the YMCA of the Foothills. Further partnerships with USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Community Resource Center for Aging and Alzheimer’s Los Angeles bring the resources and support needed for those caring for people with early to mid-stage dementia.

Caregiver’s Night Off is held the first Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA. Space is limited and volunteers are welcomed to participate. Caregivers enjoy the ability to talk with others about their shared experiences, are provided refreshments and receive tips on self-care as well as participate in activities. Their person with dementia is on-site participating in a variety of activities such as art, music, ping pong, and others with trained staff and volunteers.

The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, finance, and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically, and socially. Individuals can support the cause by visiting ymcafoothills.org

Please visit ymcafoothills.org/community to learn more about Caregiver’s Night Off.