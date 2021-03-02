The Ins and Outs of Donating to a Local Food Bank

When you give to your local food bank, make sure you’re stocking their shelves with what they really need – and avoid what they don’t.

Applesauce

Plastic jars of unsweetened applesauce provide a quick snack, fiber and vitamin C.

Canned Beans

Canned Chicken

Canned Fish (Tuna and Salmon)

Canned Meat (SPAM and Ham)

Canned Vegetable

Cooking Oils (Olive and Canola)

Food banks rely heavily on these essential and pricier items being donated. Canola and olive oils are the best choices because of their monounsaturated fats and mild flavor.

Crackers

Dried Herbs and Spices

It’s hard to cook a tasty meal without herbs and spices, so drop some in your cart to donate. Stick to the basics, like oregano, basil, cumin, pepper, rosemary, thyme and cinnamon.

Fruit (Canned or Dried)

Fruit, whether dried, canned or in plastic cups

Granola Bars

Food banks are always in need of quick and easy items that families can toss into lunches or eat on the go, and granola bars are just the thing.

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Instant potatoes last longer and require minimal tools and ingredients to whip up.

Meals in a Box

An entire meal that’s shelf-stable and in one package. Look for pasta, rice and soup kits, especially those that are lower in sodium and higher in fiber and protein.

Nuts

Pasta

Peanut Butter

Rice

Shelf-stable and Powdered Milk

Soup, Stew and Chili

Whole Grain Cereal

Here’s another popular item with all ages, since whole grain cereal makes a healthy breakfast or snack.

When purchasing items for a food bank, try to avoid:

junk food

items with glass or cellophane packaging, which can be broken in transit

things that need can openers or special equipment (pop-top cans–whether for veggies, meat or fruit–are a plus)

Now all that’s left to do is shop, donate and feel good knowing you’ve helped stock a home with nutritious and filling groceries. Thumbs way up!