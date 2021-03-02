The Ins and Outs of Donating to a Local Food Bank

When you give to your local food bank, make sure you’re stocking their shelves with what they really need – and avoid what they don’t.
Applesauce
Plastic jars of unsweetened applesauce provide a quick snack, fiber and vitamin C.
Canned Beans
Canned Chicken
Canned Fish (Tuna and Salmon)
Canned Meat (SPAM and Ham)
Canned Vegetable
Cooking Oils (Olive and Canola)
Food banks rely heavily on these essential and pricier items being donated. Canola and olive oils are the best choices because of their monounsaturated fats and mild flavor.
Crackers
Dried Herbs and Spices
It’s hard to cook a tasty meal without herbs and spices, so drop some in your cart to donate. Stick to the basics, like oregano, basil, cumin, pepper, rosemary, thyme and cinnamon.
Fruit (Canned or Dried)
Fruit, whether dried, canned or in plastic cups
Granola Bars
Food banks are always in need of quick and easy items that families can toss into lunches or eat on the go, and granola bars are just the thing.
Instant Mashed Potatoes
Instant potatoes last longer and require minimal tools and ingredients to whip up.
Meals in a Box
An entire meal that’s shelf-stable and in one package. Look for pasta, rice and soup kits, especially those that are lower in sodium and higher in fiber and protein.
Nuts
Pasta
Peanut Butter
Rice
Shelf-stable and Powdered Milk
Soup, Stew and Chili
Whole Grain Cereal
Here’s another popular item with all ages, since whole grain cereal makes a healthy breakfast or snack.
When purchasing items for a food bank, try to avoid:
junk food
items with glass or cellophane packaging, which can be broken in transit
things that need can openers or special equipment (pop-top cans–whether for veggies, meat or fruit–are a plus)
Now all that’s left to do is shop, donate and feel good knowing you’ve helped stock a home with nutritious and filling groceries. Thumbs way up!