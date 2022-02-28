Legislation Introduced to Combat Thefts of Catalytic Converters

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino joined Senator Tom Umberg to announce the introduction of Senate Bill 986, a measure that combats catalytic converter theft by requiring dealers to apply a vehicle identification number (VIN) to the catalytic converter of each vehicle listed for sale. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and LAPD Chief Michel Moore joined Senators Portantino and Umberg on Tuesday during a press conference to announce the bill.

“Catalytic converter thefts are rising and serious. It is a crime that is affecting an increasing number of families in the 25th State Senate District and across the state,” said Senator Portantino. “We must enact tougher law enforcement strategies and penalties to combat it. SB 986 offers a simple common sense solution to eliminating the legal challenges of prosecuting the theft of catalytic converters. The bill will also result in a reduction of thefts of used convertors, which is good news for both victims and law enforcement. I am proud to be a joint author of this measure with Senator Umberg and I look forward to working with him to curb the rise of catalytic thefts in our state.”

An imprinted serial number relating to the unique VIN identifies most major parts of vehicles sold in the United States. It is these identification markings that allow law enforcement to establish that parts are stolen, even if the stolen vehicle has already been fully broken down. However, this serial number identification process does not currently apply to catalytic converters. As a result, law enforcement may make arrests of individuals in possession of dozens or even hundreds of suspect catalytic converters – but be unable to prove a case in court because there is no way to identify the victims of crime to show that these parts are stolen. The application of a VIN to a catalytic converter is a process that is both easy and inexpensive and is usually done by etching.

Senate Bill 986 will require dealers to mark the catalytic converters of vehicles up for sale. The measure will also require core recyclers to record the unique identification number on each catalytic converter. Under SB 986, the core recycler’s obligation will only be relieved if the used catalytic converter that was purchased or sold under a specified written agreement is described with sufficient particularity. Upon request from local law enforcement, the burden will fall on the core recycler to prove that the catalytic converter was purchased under the specified written agreement.

“Catalytic converters have become a popular target of theft because they contain valuable metals and are untraceable and easy to sell,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This bill will give law enforcement important tools that will reduce property crime and save consumers the money and hassle of replacing the stolen parts.”