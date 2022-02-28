From the Desk of the Publisher >>> Robin Goldsworthy

‘PC’ or ‘AC’ – Enjoying Wine Regardless

As most of you know who often read this column, I’m a wine girl. I love wine (red preferred), wine pairings, wine tasting, etc. I love to hear extolled the benefits of drinking red wine (it’s rich in antioxidants, lowers bad cholesterol, keeps hearts healthy, etc.). (I especially like the benefit that it “keeps you slim” – don’t know if that’s true, but I love hearing it nonetheless.)

So when a friend, who is also a wine lover, and I decided to get together after work last week I emailed Jeff Zimmitti at Rosso Wine Shop.

I hadn’t been to Rosso since “PC” (pre-COVID) but remembered that I had enjoyed my time at the wine shop. Not only was it well stocked with all types of wine from around the world it also had delicious cheeses, crackers and more. Jeff was kind enough to pull together a tasting for my friend and me on a Thursday (typically Rosso hosts wine tastings on Friday and Saturday night). Beforehand, I purchased some cheese and crackers we could enjoy with the wine.

Tom was our lead “pourer” of the night. He was well versed in the wine presentation, giving us some history and insights about the regions and types of wine we tasted. And the cheese and crackers were delicious ­– in fact, they were so filling that we ended up not going out for dinner!

“PC” – pre-COVID. Will that be the definition of things the way they were? And will “AC” – after COVID – ever exist?

I know I, for one, pine for the way things used to be. For example, while I know I’m in good company with “hating the mask” I also accept that wearing them probably won’t (permanently) go away any time soon. And it makes me so sad to see children like my granddaughter wear one. Sort of ridiculous when you consider that kids are pretty adaptable; she doesn’t put up a fuss at all about putting on one.

Thinking of PC and AC, I’m reminded of the other milestones in our lives that help us distinguish time. Before weddings, after (a child’s) birth, before college – all these markers are indicators of moments in time that help us categorize our lives.

I’m reminded, for example, when one of my sons attended summer camp up in the mountains. I was so proud that we had saved the money to send him to a place where he had such an enriching experience. He learned archery, camp songs and, I’m sure, some shenanigans. He couldn’t wait to share with us his experiences, the friendships made and all that he learned. No doubt it was a marker in his life as well as ours.

In this week’s CV Weekly and continuing in the March 3 and March 10 issues, we’ll present the many camp and school options available to our community. It’s exciting because the opportunities are as diverse as the campers and students themselves – truly “something for everyone.”

We hope they create some “memory markers” for you and your kids.